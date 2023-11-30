Little Compton farmhouse sells for $1.6M

LITTLE COMPTON – A 3,700-square-foot home recently sold for $1.6 million, making it the highest-priced home sale of the year in the Adamsville neighborhood, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The properties at 9 and 11 Brookside Lane feature a farmhouse built in 1750 and were renovated in 2008, including additions to the building. The home, which features three bedrooms and four bathrooms, is located on a 2.2-acre lot close to the Massachusetts border.

The two-story home comes with a three-port barn-house garage that contains an apartment, separate from the main building, according to Residential Properties.

The two-story home features a “fireplaced cook’s kitchen,” a sunroom and a dining room with exposed wooden beams and a bucolic mural painted on the walls, the real estate firm said.

The primary suite on the second level features views of the property, as well as a bath and two walk-in closets. This level is completed by two more bedrooms, two tiled baths, and a mural-painted living room. The three-stall garage features a finished one-bedroom apartment with a full kitchen. The exterior features historic stone walls and a sunken garden. Included is 9 Brookside Lane, a separate, mostly wooded lot with ample room for potential building and construction.

Residential Properties broker associate Michelle Shevlin represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction, according to the firm. The property was listed on the market on behalf of the seller by Cherry Arnold, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, William Bulmenschein and Patricia Madden, as trustees of The Blumenschein Revocable Trust, sold the properties to Peter Zorach and Julie Zorach.

The 11 Brookside Lane property was most recently valued by Little Compton assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.4 million and the 9 Brookside Lane property was most recently valued in 2023 as being worth $216,000, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.