Little Compton oceanfront home sells for $6.5M

By
-
THE OCEANFRONT HOME at 21 Atlantic Drive in Little Compton was sold for $6.5 million. / COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY
THE OCEANFRONT HOME at 21 Atlantic Drive in Little Compton was sold for $6.5 million. / COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

LITTLE COMPTON – A 2,424-square-foot waterfront home was not only sold for the first time in 123 years, but was also the highest residential sale in town in close to four years. Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Wednesday that the home at 21 Atlantic Drive was sold for $6.5 million. The agency says

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Preparing for Potential Tax Changes

The upcoming 2024 election will have a major impact on tax policy, specifically provisions created…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display