Little Compton oceanfront home sells for $6.5M

LITTLE COMPTON – A 2,424-square-foot waterfront home was not only sold for the first time in 123 years, but was also the highest residential sale in town in close to four years. Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Wednesday that the home at 21 Atlantic Drive was sold for $6.5 million. The agency says it was the highest sale in the town since November 2020 when 82 Warren’s Point Road was sold for $7.3 million. The home was sold by White Cap Management Co. LLC, courtesy of manager Rebecca McSweeney, to 21 Atlantic Trust, town officials told Providence Business News on Wednesday. The property, which is assessed by the town at $3.8 million, has five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and overlooks Narragansett Bay. Mott & Chace represented the sellers, while Lila Delman Compass represented the buyers. James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette