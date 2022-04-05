Little Compton waterfront property sells for $4.1M

LITTLE COMPTON – A waterfront estate built on 3 acres on Briggs Marsh recently sold for $4.1 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, the real estate firm that represented the sellers.

This is the most expensive home sale in Little Compton in 2022. And No. 1 in total sales volume, according to data available from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

“This beautiful estate was pending just 12 days after going on the market,” said Cherry Arnold of Mott & Chace marketing. “I couldn’t be happier for both the sellers and the buyers.”

The home, located at at 696K West Main Road, features gracious interiors, five spacious bedrooms, a connected two-car garage, and 180-degree views over the marsh, conserved farmland and the Atlantic Ocean.

The home was last owned by the Eleanor Byers Living Trust since August 2021, according to town tax assessor’s records.

The property was last assessed by the town in 2021 to be worth $3.5 million, according to town tax assessor’s records.