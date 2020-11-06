Little Compton’s ‘Sealands’ home sells for $7.3M

LITTLE COMPTON – The property at 82 Warren’s Point Road has sold for $7.3 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty Friday.

The 4.8-acre property, known as “Sealands,” features panoramic views of the ocean and an in-ground pool.

The property was last assessed at $6.4 million.

The sale is the highest residential sale in Little Compton since November of 2012.

The 8,723-square-foot home, built in 1920, has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and a patio with an outdoor fireplace. The property also features a 1,092-square-foot guest house, built in 1950, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Mott & Chase represented both the seller and Realty One Group represented the buyer.

The sellers were David W. and Virginia A. Merriman, according to property records. The buyers were Stephen and Elizabeth Knight.