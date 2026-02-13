‘Live-work-play’ communities are prospering in R.I.

Developers looking to reinvigorate traditional malls might find inspiration from so-called “live-work-play” communities that are prospering across the state. Combining housing, entertainment, retail, office space and dining – all within walking distance – these developments are communities unto themselves. One of the state’s oldest, Chapel View in Cranston, is among the most successful. The first phase was completed in 2008 and the property continues to evolve, with five new eateries opening this year. But as this week’s cover story reports, there are several other successful mixed-use properties across the state, including the 150-acre South County Commons that opened in South Kingstown in 2003, before Chapel View. It has a cinema and Main Street-style commercial corridor. East Providence has its Rumford Center, which includes 193 apartments. Warwick’s evolving City Centre has nearly 1,000 apartments built or in the works in a sprawling development surrounding Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. Downtown Providence’s historic Arcade, the nation’s first indoor shopping center, has already been redeveloped as a small mixed-use property. It features 40 microlofts and commercial space. Joseph R. Paolino Jr., managing partner of Paolino Properties LLC, borrowed from the live-work-play concept by adding a fitness center expected to open soon in his office building across the street from the Arcade. It will serve office tenants and guests of his adjacent hotel, The Beatrice. “I had to think outside of the box,” he said.