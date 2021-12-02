Local 1% hotel, meal and beverage tax collections rise 33% Y/Y in Sept.

PROVIDENCE – Combined collections of the local 1% hotel and meal and beverage taxes in September rose 33% year over year, according to the R.I. Department of Revenue.

Collection of the 1% meal and beverage tax totaled $3 million, a rise from $2.4 million in September 2020. The municipality with the largest collection of the tax was Providence at $507,594. The city also had the largest nominal increase in collections year over year, rising $99,329 in that time.

Fiscal year to date in September, collection of the tax totaled $9.5 million, a rise of 31.5% from a year ago at the same time period.

Collection of the 1% hotel tax totaled $645,896 in September, a 72.5% rise from one year ago, when $374,470 was collected. Of the total, $549,276 came from traditional hotels, $70,046 was collected from Realtors and homeowners and $26,574 was collected from room resellers and hosting platforms.

Newport, which keeps all of the 1% hotel tax it collects, had the highest collection in September at $210,167, as well as the largest year-over-year increase, rising $74,737 or 55%.

Fiscal year to date in September, collection of the hotel tax totaled $2.45 million, a rise of 56% year over year.