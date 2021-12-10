Local accounting firms disappearing in ‘upward mergers’

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Cranston accountant David E. Fontes has gone through four sets of business cards, email addresses and company logos in the last 17 years. But he’s never applied for a new job. Instead, the company he works for has changed because of a series of acquisitions, turning his first job at a 20-person accounting firm into…