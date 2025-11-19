Local banks step up to combat food insecurity during holiday season

PROVIDENCE – Money traditionally goes into banks, but in response to the fallout from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program crisis, local banks are putting money back into the community through sizable donations to various nonprofits.

Bristol County Savings Bank awarded a collective $100,000 in grants to four different nonprofits in response to the food insecurity crisis exacerbated by the recent federal government shutdown.

The bank identified United Way of Massachusetts Bay (Taunton-Attleboro), United Way of Greater New Bedford, United Way of Greater Fall River and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank in Providence as recipients of $25,000 donations each. The money will be used for the purchase and distribution of food for those in need in their communities.

“We need to come together as a community with our partner agencies and do our part to ensure no family in the region goes to bed hungry,” said John Silva, CEO and president of Bristol County Savings Bank.

Silva, who is also president of the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation, said the bank will also be expanding employee volunteer opportunities at local food distribution centers and pantries and plans to offer its branch offices as sites for its customers to drop off donations of food.

In honor of Veterans Day, BankNewport donated more than 500 nonperishable food items to Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, a nonprofit that offers vital services to homeless and at-risk veterans. The donations were collected at the bank’s various branches between Sept. 29 and Oct. 17 as part of its Kind Souls, Full Bowls food collection drive.

“At BankNewport, we’re always looking for meaningful ways to give back to the communities we serve,” BankNewport CEO and President Jack Murphy said. “Through Kind Souls, Full Bowls, our employees and customers came together to support veterans who have given so much for our country. It’s a small act that represents the big heart of our Rhode Island community.”

Veer Mudambi is the Special Projects Editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.