Local Business Selected to Enhance State’s Cyber Posture

CRANSTON, RI – With the ever-expanding cyber threat landscape, the RI Department of State has taken additional steps to ensure the security of cities and towns by partnering with Apex Technology Group for the Cyber Navigator Program.

The role of a navigator is to help identify risks, assess needs and gaps, and, where appropriate, help create a plan of action to address them. Apex will partner with the RI Department of State in strengthening and enhancing local and statewide election security initiatives, along with improving cybersecurity measures in the electoral process.

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), “finding a navigator who can understand and effectively support a dynamic election security portfolio is critical.”1 The RI Department of State’s goal was to find a partner to help them create a cyber navigator program designed to enhance and support election security initiatives at both local and state levels. Apex President, Michael O’Connell says, “We naturally saw this as a great opportunity for Apex to work with the State of Rhode Island to help improve the cybersecurity posture of the state and its municipalities.”

“The Department of State is looking forward to partnering with Apex and using their experience working with municipalities to help Rhode Island’s cities and towns protect our vital elections infrastructure,” said Rob Rock, Deputy Secretary of State.

According to CISA, “Successful navigator programs have the potential to serve as critical force multipliers, supplementing limited resources on the local level to foster improved security and greater resilience in the Nation’s election infrastructure.” Election security navigators can be essential resources for state and local officials, helping to meet a wide range of needs.

The program will be especially valuable for cities and towns with limited funding. O’Connell says, “The benefits of the cyber navigator program cannot be overstated.”

Apex is committed to ensuring that the project is delivered on time and within budget, all while maintaining the highest standards of quality and service for this partnership with the State.

Apex Technology Group is a local business of more than 25 years whose approach is customer- centric, with a proven track record of providing higher IT service levels at reduced operating costs. They are engineering focused, and offer a comprehensive suite of IT solutions, including cybersecurity and compliance, managed services, network engineering, and business continuity, ensuring a smooth operation for your organization.

1 CISA. “Election Security Navigators Program Guidebook.” CISA.Gov, Sept. 2023, www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/2023 -09/Navigator_Program_Guidebook_508c.pdf.

