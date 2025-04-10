Local businesses on tariffs: ‘We’ve got uncertainty in spades’

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

BRISTOL – On Wednesday, after President Donald Trump paused his planned implementation of country-by-country tariffs for 90 days, there was some semblance of relief on Wall Street as stocks surged, only to fall back on Thursday. However, local business leaders and elected officials view the latest policy swing by the Trump administration as another example

However, local business leaders and elected officials view the latest policy swing by the Trump administration as another example of the uncertainty clouding the current economic climate.

Andy Arruda, chairman of the board of directors for the East Bay Chamber of Commerce, said the back and forth is causing anxiety among its membership, who in normal times already need to plan for the weeks and months ahead.

Now it is day by day.

“It's this apprehension over the unknowns. Everyone is expecting pricing to go up,” he said. “But we don't know how long it's going to take for it to hit retail.”

Arruda said the tariffs being pulled back will only put small businesses in a holding pattern for the next three months.

“Businesses need some certainty. You need to know what your interest rates are on your loans. You need to know how much inventory you are going to need and what it's going to cost you,” he said. “And right now, everything is in flux.”

The tariffs have also had a psychological effect on consumers' confidence.

“It's a scary time. A lot of people are just getting by," said Arruda."But if feels like things are doom and gloom, you are going to pull back.”

This uncertainty is also hampering the planning process for the organization, which provides business counseling and workshops to its membership, Arruda added.

“When something like this comes up, we will have some experts or schedule a seminar. So, we are always trying to stay on top of that,” he said. “But tight now, we could plan an event, and [the issue] can flip on its head the next day.”

Jack Lank, CEO and president of the North Attleboro-Mass.-based United Regional Chamber of Commerce, which serves members in 16 communities, said the group met Wednesday to discuss how to respond to the Trump administration's trade policies.

The regional economy had already been sluggish, he said.

"Sales are down and people are afraid to spend the dollar," he said.

“Our members are very hesitant."

Lank has heard from car dealerships who were trying to get ahead of the tariffs with larger inventory purchases

from Mexico and Canada, but most businesses are simply waiting it out.

"It's a wait and see attitude to see what's going to happen over the next month or so," he said. "It's been changing daily.

We just don't know in which directions to advise our folks."

The overall business community is now having to adjust to an environment "with a growing number of unknowns" regarding capital expenditures or staffing needs, said Laurie White, president of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce

"That is never a comfortable place for businesses to be,” she said.

“The key word is uncertainty."

White said the chamber is encouraging members to provide it with personal examples of the impacts so they can be relayed to the state's congressional delegation.

During the "Monthly Mingle" event hosted in Bristol by the East Bay Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday at Vigilant Brewing Co., Jesus Rivera, co-owner of Warren-based My BIG Brother Mobile Mechanic, said his

business has only seen moderate impacts from the tariffs, such as a delay in repairing a German-made car because of a shortage of foreign parts.

But instead of trading up, many car owners who were already dealing with inflation are now scrambling to fix their older vehicles.

“A lot of people can’t afford a new car,” he said. “They are scared they may not be able to go from point A to B or get to work because everything is marked up.”

Trump also hiked up the tariff rate on China to 125% on Wednesday, making the country an international outlier among U.S. trading partners.

would prefer not to purchase his inventory from China, but his current vendor provides enough

flexibility to make it worthwhile.

Costs have increased about 4%, which is “livable,” he said, planning to hold steady for the time-being. But if prices were to grow too high he will have to contemplate switching vendors.

Right now t

he biggest challenge for Primiano is in pricing out jobs for customers.

“The problem is the uncertainty, "he said. "And we’ve got uncertainty in spades.”

The specter of a trade war spurred Rep. Joseph M. McNamara, D-Warwick, to call on Gov. Daniel J. McKee to establish free trade zones in Rhode Island under the powers granted by King Charles II Royal Charter in 1663, which empowers the governor to “hold commerce and trade, with such inhabitants of other colonies peaceably.”

McNamara's suggestions include establishing trade agreements with international car manufacturers, naming Quonset Industrial Park a free trade zone, or using Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport for duty-free importing.

Steve Primiano, who owns a Custom Window Treatment business out of Barrington and attended the chamber event, said he