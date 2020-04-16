Local colleges to collectively receive $75.8M from CARES Act

PROVIDENCE – Local colleges in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass., will be receiving much-needed federal aid from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help the institutions fill any financial gaps that were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 15 colleges within the Ocean State and Bristol County, Mass., will collectively receive $75.8 million from the $12.5 billion package aiding colleges across the U.S. Half of the allocations are to be used to award emergency financial aid for students. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, colleges are facing several significant costs, including issuing refunds or credits on room and board and implementing measures to enable remote learning.

Johnson & Wales University received the most of all the local colleges at $14.2 million, with $7.1 million going toward emergency financial aid. JWU is one of three local colleges to receive at least $10 million in aid. The University of Rhode Island received $11.2 million and the Community College of Rhode Island received $10 million.

Other colleges that received federal aid from the CARES Act, and the emergency aid to be allocated for students:

Rhode Island College : $7.4 million, with $3.7 million in emergency aid.

: $7.4 million, with $3.7 million in emergency aid. University of Massachusetts Dartmouth : $6.3 million, with $3.1 million in emergency aid.

: $6.3 million, with $3.1 million in emergency aid. Brown University : $4.8 million, with $2.4 million in emergency aid.

: $4.8 million, with $2.4 million in emergency aid. Bristol Community College : $4.6 million, with $2.3 million in emergency aid.

: $4.6 million, with $2.3 million in emergency aid. New England Institute of Technology : $3.7 million, with $1.8 million in emergency aid.

: $3.7 million, with $1.8 million in emergency aid. Providence College : $2.7 million, with $1.3 million in emergency aid.

: $2.7 million, with $1.3 million in emergency aid. Roger Williams University : $2.6 million, with $1.3 million in emergency aid.

: $2.6 million, with $1.3 million in emergency aid. Bryant University : $2.2 million, with $1.1 million in emergency aid.

: $2.2 million, with $1.1 million in emergency aid. Salve Regina University : $1.7 million, with $857,705 in emergency aid.

: $1.7 million, with $857,705 in emergency aid. Stonehill College : $1.5 million, with $749,381 in emergency aid.

: $1.5 million, with $749,381 in emergency aid. Rhode Island School of Design : $1.5 million, with $732,458 in emergency aid.

: $1.5 million, with $732,458 in emergency aid. Wheaton College: $1.3 million, with $669,257 in emergency aid.

