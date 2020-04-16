Local colleges to collectively receive $75.8M from CARES Act

PROVIDENCE – Local colleges in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass., will be receiving much-needed federal aid from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help the institutions fill any financial gaps that were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 15 colleges within the Ocean State and Bristol County, Mass., will collectively receive $75.8 million from the $12.5 billion package aiding colleges across the U.S. Half of the allocations are to be used to award emergency financial aid for students. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, colleges are facing several significant costs, including issuing refunds or credits on room and board and implementing measures to enable remote learning.
Johnson & Wales University received the most of all the local colleges at $14.2 million, with $7.1 million going toward emergency financial aid. JWU is one of three local colleges to receive at least $10 million in aid. The University of Rhode Island received $11.2 million and the Community College of Rhode Island received $10 million.
Other colleges that received federal aid from the CARES Act, and the emergency aid to be allocated for students:
- Rhode Island College: $7.4 million, with $3.7 million in emergency aid.
- University of Massachusetts Dartmouth: $6.3 million, with $3.1 million in emergency aid.
- Brown University: $4.8 million, with $2.4 million in emergency aid.
- Bristol Community College: $4.6 million, with $2.3 million in emergency aid.
- New England Institute of Technology: $3.7 million, with $1.8 million in emergency aid.
- Providence College: $2.7 million, with $1.3 million in emergency aid.
- Roger Williams University: $2.6 million, with $1.3 million in emergency aid.
- Bryant University: $2.2 million, with $1.1 million in emergency aid.
- Salve Regina University: $1.7 million, with $857,705 in emergency aid.
- Stonehill College: $1.5 million, with $749,381 in emergency aid.
- Rhode Island School of Design: $1.5 million, with $732,458 in emergency aid.
- Wheaton College: $1.3 million, with $669,257 in emergency aid.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
