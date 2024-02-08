Local compassion center fined $10K for late payments to marijuana cultivators

PROVIDENCE – A local marijuana compassion center was fined $10,000 by the state for failing to pay licensed cultivators for their products and services within 30 days of receiving them, and purchasing those services and products from said cultivators without a written formal agreement in place.
According to a Jan. 25 consent agreement filed with the R.I. Department of Business Regulation’s Office of Cannabis Regulation, The Thomas C. Slater Compassion Center Inc. had acquired $554,251 worth of marijuana products and services between Jan. 14, 2023, and March 12, 2023, from 10 licensed cultivators, which grow the cannabis. However, payments for those services were late. In the consent agreement, records dated May 18, 2023, provided to the state by the Slater Center showed 22 checks totaling $643,413 to five cultivators during that January-March period.
Furthermore, Slater Center, according to the consent agreement, had written agreements with three of the 12 licensed cultivators. The state requires a written contract between compassion centers and cultivators for all products and services.
The consent agreement also notes that the Slater Center “has satisfied all outstanding payments” to the licensed cultivators identified in the state’s inquiry.
