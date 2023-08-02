Local nonprofits partner for school supplies giveaway

WESTERLY – The Jonnycake Center of Westerly and Wood River Health will partner for a back-to-school supply giveaway event on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Jonnycake Center at 23 Industrial Drive.

The event, sponsored by Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, will help provide children and families with backpacks, school supplies and other educational items for the upcoming academic year. Additionally, the event will offer musical entertainment, games, craft tables, face painting and a firetruck visit.

Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional information can be sought by calling (401) 377-8069.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

