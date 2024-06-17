Local organizations, municipalities receive $364K to support summer events statewide

EAST PROVIDENCE – Local elected and R.I. Commerce Corp. officials on Monday at Crescent Park Carousel announced that $364,891 in new Rhode Island Rebounds Placemaking Grants has been awarded for multiple initiatives by local nonprofits and municipalities to support various summer events across the state.
State officials say the mini grants, which were approved by R.I. Commerce’s board on June 10, will fund activities, events and programs aimed at attracting visitors either outside or in public venues during the summer. To date, the initiative since 2022 has awarded $2.9 million for projects to help grow Rhode Island’s tourism and hospitality industries, state officials say.
“These grants are an investment in keeping our communities vibrant, providing Rhode Islanders and visitors opportunities to come together and experience the best our state has to offer,” R.I. Commerce Secretary Elizabeth “Liz” Tanner said in a statement.
Individual grants that were distributed ranged from $16,666 to $30,000. The grant recipients, their amounts and their projects are:
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
- Blackstone Valley Tourism Council: $25,000 to support creating a "Pirates Lair" at Central Falls Landing
- City of Central Falls: $30,000 to support various summer events including youth kayaking, Salsa Nights, Fourth of July Celebration, car show and food truck fest in the city
- City of East Providence: $41,666 total for two initiatives; $25,000 to support eight cultural events; $16,666 to support the July 14 intertribal pow wow
- City of Pawtucket: $25,000 to support the Cape Verdean Festival as part of the Pawtucket Arts Festival
- Cranston Cares: $20,000 to support the creation of the "Night Market" series which will serve as a venue for local arts, crafts, and foods during the summer months
- Downtown Providence Park Network: $20,000 to support “Meet Me Downtown: A Music Series in Burnside Park” events
- Federal Hill Commerce Association: $25,000 to support a seven-week Al Fresco on Federal Hill initiative and a summer festival for dining, shopping and music
- Festival Ballet Providence: $20,000 to support free or donation-based performances featuring live music with Aurea Ensemble at the Temple to Music in Roger Williams Park and the creation of a temporary outdoor performing arts venue
- FirstWorks: $20,000 to support the expansion of the FirstWorks Summer Beats concert series in South Providence and Roger Williams Park
- Newport Contemporary Ballet: $20,000 to support the five-day Newport Dance Festival
- Roger Williams Park Conservancy: $30,000 to support the Kick-off to Fall Weekend in Roger Williams Park
- The Crescent Park Carousel Preservation Association: $18,225 to support five events, including Summerfest, The Great Townie Pumpkin Festival and Movies in the Park
- The Empowerment Factory: $20,000 to support the eighth Annual Healthy Living Community Event, an extension of the Pawtucket Arts Festival
- Town of Warren: $20,000 to support the town’s annual summer events at Burr’s Hill Park
- WaterFire Providence: $30,000 to support the annual WaterFire Clear Currents Community Paddling Night on Aug. 3