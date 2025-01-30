PROVIDENCE – Leaders of local ports and offshore wind are looking to hold themselves to the highest possible standard as political uncertainty over the industry's future looms large. Last week, President Donald Trump ordered the temporary withdrawal of all areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from offshore wind leasing, as well as a review of the federal government's leasing and permitting practices for such wind projects. Now, regional leaders in the offshore wind and maritime sectors are looking to win over the hearts of the people to ensure the region's future includes clean energy. On Thursday, Joseph Riccio, director of the Port of Davisville at the Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown; Gordon Carr, executive director of the New Bedford Port Authority; Michael J. O'Connor, director of the Connecticut Port Authority; and Joel Whitman, president of New Bedford-based Foss Offshore Wind, discussed the industry's need for a stellar reputation as the new presidential administration looks to sully it. "If you find bad actors, people that are acting in a way that is not in the best interest of the ports, the state, or the [offshore wind] industry, then you do what you do to get rid of them. You do not tolerate that," Whitman said during the Offshore Wind Health and Safety Summit at the CIC Providence building on Dyer Street in the city's Jewelry District. "We have to hold ourselves to a high standard." The timing of Whitman's revelation regarding the industry's public perception is hardly coincidental. Trump recently vocalized his disdain for offshore wind after issuing last week's memorandum, while erroneously claiming such projects were increasing whale deaths off the U.S. East Coast. "We're not going to do the wind thing," Trump said. "Big, ugly windmills. They ruin your neighborhood." Carr further specified the industry's efforts to improve its reputation amongst New Englanders. "We must preserve the commercial fisherman assets of the harbor, not displace commercial fishing," Carr said. "We are quite literally creating the [local] offshore wind infrastructure while navigating these complex [perception] issues. Port Authority is interested in maintaining that balance. How can we be a good neighbor to everyone?" Riccio echoed Carr's sentiments regarding fishing, saying the New Bedford port has a history of offshore wind marshaling and operations, as well as a highly active commercial fishing presence. O'Connor added that collaboration between Rhode Island and Massachusetts is more important than ever considering the political climate. "None of us can do this alone," O'Connor said. Meanwhile, those involved in hosting Thursday's offshore wind summit remain confident that the industry will overcome recent political animus. "Despite misleading headlines, there is no question that this industry is moving forward," said Liz Burdock, CEO and president of the Oceantic Network, which hosted the panel. "While the first week of the Trump administration has injected a sense of uncertainty across all U.S. industries, you can be assured our industry will prevail through this challenging and uncertain time." Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at McNulty@PBN.com.