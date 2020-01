Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Signature dishes are any restaurant’s backbone. Steakhouses had better have a great filet mignon. Up and down the Rhode Island coast, the chowder, lobster, littlenecks and calamari must be no less than ­spectacular. To foodies, signature dishes require a deeper dive than what appears on the restaurant’s sign. Where to go for the best stuffed…