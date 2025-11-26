TOPICS
“Black Friday really doesn’t benefit small businesses — a lot of people are still away visiting family or shopping out of state,” Beebe said. “The big boost for us comes on Small Business Saturday. I have a staff of five and have been looking for a temporary employee to manage the crowds – we did very well on the day last year and expect this Saturday to be the same.”
On Tuesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration led state a group of state and federal lawmakers through six downtown Woonsocket small businesses: Danielle’s Juicy Bar, Timeless Antiques & Collectibles, the Polar Express Depot, Woonsocket Education Center, Main Street Café and Lao Thai Kitchen, similar to previous walks through downtown districts, including Newport in 2016, Westerly in 2019, Warren in 2022 and Providence’s Wayland Square in 2023.The attention from Tuesday's tour is already being felt by local shops in downtown Woonsocket said Danielle Dinesh, owner of Danielle’s Juicy Bar. “The extra exposure has already made a positive impact,” said Dinesh. “Events like these not only bring more foot traffic to the area, but they also highlight the importance of supporting local businesses, especially as we head into the holiday season.”
Timeless Antiques & Collectibles has been drawing holiday crowds for 13 years since opening in downtown Woonsocket back in 2012, said owner Tammy Irwin, who runs the store with her husband, Frank.
While Small Business Saturday highlights local shops, Irwin said the event itself “is nothing new for the city” and doesn't necessarily translate into more business.
She added that visits from elected officials are a nice touch ahead of Saturday, but noted the biggest boost comes from Woonsocket’s Dec. 6 holiday stroll – which draws "hundreds of shoppers" through downtown businesses and features activities like a business-to-business scavenger hunt.
In Providence, Beebe said that a similar event will be held on Dec. 6, the 5th annual Holiday Market, which she said is a "nice way spread things out" when it comes to promoting small businesses during the holiday season.
The Shop RI Small Business Saturday expo from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence‑Warwick is another Small Business Saturday initiative planned for this weekend.
Recent editions of the Shop RI expo have drawn growing crowds. In its first event in 2017, it had 1,500 shoppers compared to about 3,500 who attended last year, according to Sue Babin, chairwoman of Shop RI Small Business Saturday. About 150 vendors are expected this year.
"[The expo] will feature a variety of small-business vendors, including those operated by veterans, minority owned, and people with disabilities," Babin said. "Their stories are amazing."Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.