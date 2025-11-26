Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

WOONSOCKET – With Small Business Saturday just days away, Rhode Island retailers are gearing up for the annual after-Thanksgiving holiday shopping campaign that encourages residents to support local stores across the state. The seasonal boost from Small Business Saturday and the holiday shopping season is a key part of the state’s economy, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. State tax data underscores that point: Rhode Island’s sales-and-use tax revenues in 2023 exceeded expectations by $2.3 million in November and $4 million in December, according to the most-recent data from the state's Department of Revenue. Small-business owners across the nation expect nearly 20% of their annual revenue to come this Saturday alone, according to American Express, which launched the after-Thanksgiving retail campaign in 2010. In 2024, spending at local merchants was $22 billion according to estimates. While Small Business Saturday has become a crucial revenue day for retailers, Karen Beebe, owner of Queen of Hearts on Westminster Street in Providence, said it’s often overshadowed by the more ubiquitous Black Friday, which takes place the day before.

“Black Friday really doesn’t benefit small businesses — a lot of people are still away visiting family or shopping out of state,” Beebe said. “The big boost for us comes on Small Business Saturday. I have a staff of five and have been looking for a temporary employee to manage the crowds – we did very well on the day last year and expect this Saturday to be the same.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration led state a group of state and federal lawmakers through six downtown Woonsocket small businesses: Danielle’s Juicy Bar, Timeless Antiques & Collectibles, the Polar Express Depot, Woonsocket Education Center, Main Street Café and Lao Thai Kitchen, similar to previous walks through downtown districts, including Newport in 2016, Westerly in 2019, Warren in 2022 and Providence’s Wayland Square in 2023.

The attention from Tuesday's tour is already being felt by local shops in downtown Woonsocket said Danielle Dinesh, owner of Danielle’s Juicy Bar. “The extra exposure has already made a positive impact,” said Dinesh. “Events like these not only bring more foot traffic to the area, but they also highlight the importance of supporting local businesses, especially as we head into the holiday season.”

Timeless Antiques & Collectibles has been drawing holiday crowds for 13 years since opening in downtown Woonsocket back in 2012, said owner Tammy Irwin, who runs the store with her husband, Frank.

While Small Business Saturday highlights local shops, Irwin said the event itself “is nothing new for the city” and doesn't necessarily translate into more business.

She added that visits from elected officials are a nice touch ahead of Saturday, but noted the biggest boost comes from Woonsocket’s Dec. 6 holiday stroll – which draws "hundreds of shoppers" through downtown businesses and features activities like a business-to-business scavenger hunt.

In Providence, Beebe said that a similar event will be held on Dec. 6, the 5th annual Holiday Market, which she said is a "nice way spread things out" when it comes to promoting small businesses during the holiday season.

The Shop RI Small Business Saturday expo from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence‑Warwick is another Small Business Saturday initiative planned for this weekend.

Recent editions of the Shop RI expo have drawn growing crowds. In its first event in 2017, it had 1,500 shoppers compared to about 3,500 who attended last year, according to Sue Babin, chairwoman of Shop RI Small Business Saturday. About 150 vendors are expected this year.

"[The expo] will feature a variety of small-business vendors, including those operated by veterans, minority owned, and people with disabilities," Babin said. "Their stories are amazing."