Loft is designed for innovation

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Jeanette Numbers was the rare kind of teenager who knew exactly what she wanted to do professionally. Realizing her interest in industrial design – originally through a passion specifically for automotive design – the then-high school student in Ohio set about forging the start to a decadeslong career spanning multiple companies and coastlines: from Fisher-Price…