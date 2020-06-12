Loft is designed for innovation

By
-
RESPONSIBLE CHANGE: The staff at Loft LLC, an industrial design company, has recently pivoted its work to designing and building contactless COVID-19 testing trailers for use by the R.I. National Guard. From left, Jeanette Numbers, co-founder; Nari Shin, designer/textile expert; and Scott Noh, product design. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
RESPONSIBLE CHANGE: The staff at Loft LLC, an industrial design company, has recently pivoted its work to designing and building contactless COVID-19 testing trailers for use by the R.I. National Guard. From left, Jeanette Numbers, co-founder; Nari Shin, designer/textile expert; and Scott Noh, product design. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Jeanette Numbers was the rare kind of teenager who knew exactly what she wanted to do professionally. Realizing her interest in industrial design – originally through a passion specifically for automotive design – the then-high school student in Ohio set about forging the start to a decadeslong career spanning multiple companies and coastlines: from Fisher-Price…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR