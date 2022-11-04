Longtime KLR leader Litwin stepping down

PROVIDENCE – Alan H. Litwin, who has served as CEO and managing director of Rhode Island’s largest accounting firm, Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd., for 40 years, will step down from his role at the end of the year, the company announced Friday.

Paul Oliveira has been named Litwin’s successor and will become the accounting firm’s CEO on Jan. 1. Litwin will remain with the company, working on strategic opportunities and assisting firm leadership with the overall direction of the business, according to a news release.

“On behalf of the partners and KLR’s 280 employees, we thank Alan for his leadership, direction and mentorship over his more than four decades with KLR,” said Michael Tousignant, KLR’s executive vice president.

Litwin helped transform KLR from a two-person accounting and tax firm to a global business advisory group generating significant gross revenue growth across six offices, including an international office in Switzerland. He was instrumental in the firm’s growth strategy and was responsible for guiding and mentoring many colleagues on building successful career paths within KLR and in the business community.

“I am excited to turn over the leadership of the firm to Paul and a very talented senior leadership team who I am confident will do a phenomenal job in in growing and diversifying the company,” Litwin said. “Our position as the 80th-largest CPA firm in the nation provides the company a great platform for future success.”