Longtime RISLA executive director, Charles Kelley, retiring in January

Charles P. Kelley, the longest-serving executive director of the Rhode Island Student Loan Authority, will retire in January, the board of directors announced Tuesday.

Kelley joined RISLA in April 1991 as deputy director. He was appointed executive director in 1993. He has led RISLA in growing from a three-person operation to a nationally recognized organization in higher education finance with AA and AAA bond ratings, the agency said. During his tenure, RISLA became the first nonprofit in the country to offer refinancing of higher education loans.

“Charlie’s impact on the student loan industry, not just in Rhode Island but across the country, is profound,” said Robert Delaney, RISLA chairman. “He has worked tirelessly to expand the variety of programs and services available to students and their families at all income levels, and he has catapulted the College Planning Center into the state’s most effective college planning agency, helping students and their parents navigate the often-overwhelming task of paying for a college education.”

Kelley also served on the board of the Education Finance Council – a national trade association that represents nonprofit and state organizations focused on college affordability

– from 1996 to 2002, including two years as chairman. In addition, he is a certified public accountant and a chartered financial analyst.

“It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to serve at the helm of RISLA for these past three decades,” Kelley said. “It would not have been possible without the highly dedicated staff that has helped make the dream of paying for a college education a reality for so many Rhode Island families, and beyond. Additionally, we have greatly benefitted from the vision and steady leadership of the RISLA board, which combined leaves me with great confidence in the future of RISLA.”

RISLA said it will hold a national search for Kelley’s successor.