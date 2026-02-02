Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WESTERLY – Andrew Rogers has been appointed CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union, the local financial cooperative announced Monday. Rogers, who was named president in July 2025, now takes on the dual role of CEO and president, overseeing the credit union's strategy and operations.

Rogers started at WCCU more than 24 years ago as a high school intern and has since held multiple leadership roles across the credit union, giving him deep knowledge of the credit union’s operations and community focus, according to WCCU.

"I am honored to step into this role at such an important time for our credit union,” Rogers said. “While we look forward to the opportunities ahead, our commitment to our members and the local community remains unchanged. I look forward to building upon our legacy of service, ensuring that as we move forward, we do so with the same integrity and care that our members have come to expect."

Rogers holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Rhode Island and completed professional development programs, including the Credit Union National Association Management School and the Credit Union Executives Society CEO Institute, earning executive certifications from both. He is also a 2024 graduate of Leadership Rhode Island’s Core program.

A member of the Credit Union Executive Society and the America’s Credit Unions trade association, Rogers participates in state and federal advocacy events and is active in the local community. He serves as president of the trustees for the Babcock Smith House Museum, sits on the board of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce and has previously held leadership roles with the Southern Rhode Island Relay for Life and the Ocean Community YMCA – Acadia Branch.

Rogers lives in Stonington, Conn., with his wife and three children.

Westerly Community Credit Union operates branch locations in Westerly, Richmond, South Kingstown and Coventry. Membership is available to individuals who reside or work in Rhode Island, as well as New London and Windham counties in Connecticut.