Looey wins 2026 R.I. Business Competition

Bahar Bilgen, developer of VERA by EQLabs: Lab AI technology that uses a webcam to capture real-time workflows and automate documentation, instrument data and analysis.

Felicia Neuhof, developer of Shellf Life: A company that uses consumer seafood shell waste to create architectural building materials such as panels, tiles and design objects.

PROVIDENCE – As a registered nurse, Looey founder Sarah Waimon has firsthand experience with day-to-day hazards faced by healthcare workers. To better protect providers and caregivers, Waimon developed Looey, a transparent shield designed to provide better protection against splash-back during bedpans cleanings. On Thursday, Waimon and her product took home first place honors at the 2026 Rhode Island Business Coalition. The competition, which took place at the CIC Providence, also named two runner-up finalists:The competition had 57 applicants, marking its largest pool since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a joint statement, RIBC co-chairs Meaghan Krupa, a partner at Hinckley Allen law firm, and Anthony Mangiarelli, a partner at KLR accounting service, said that this year's competition was notable for more than just the quantity of participants. "Each year the quality of the candidates improves as well which makes the judges’ decisions that much harder," Krupa and Mangiarelli said. "In addition, this is the first time ever that we have had all the finalists be women," they continued. "It is important for us now to celebrate the dedication and hard work of these talented entrepreneurs, and we look forward to seeing them continuing to succeed." Applicants were awarded more than $80,000 in cash and prizes. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.