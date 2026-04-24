Looey wins 2026 R.I. Business Competition

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SARAH WAIMON, founder of Looey, took home first place honors at the 2026 Rhode Island Business Coalition. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND BUSINESS COMPETITION

PROVIDENCE – As a registered nurse, Looey founder Sarah Waimon has firsthand experience with day-to-day hazards faced by healthcare workers. To better protect providers and caregivers, Waimon developed Looey, a transparent shield designed to provide better protection against splash-back during bedpans cleanings. On Thursday, Waimon and her product took home first place honors at the

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