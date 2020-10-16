Looking to turn fitness passion into lifelong career, IT consultant opens CrossFit gym

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Fitness has been integral to Phillip Carroll’s life for as long as he can remember. The former high school athlete began weightlifting after joining the U.S. Navy. But he soon found the repetitive, bodybuilding-style workouts boring. A Groupon marked his entry into CrossFit, which combines endurance and high-intensity cardiovascular training, Olympic weightlifting and gymnastics. Since…