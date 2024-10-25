Lori Sousa named Director of Strategy

Meeting Street announces Lori Sousa as Director of Strategy, focusing on growth opportunities and marketing for the storied nonprofit. Lori joined Meeting Street in 2017 as Grants and Corporate Relations Officer and later became Director of Development. Previously, Lori served as VP of Marketing for New Hope, Inc. upon returning to her native Massachusetts following Peace Corps service in Kharkiv, Ukraine, and as the Director of Business Development at the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the American Film Institute (AFI) in Washington, D.C. Lori is a graduate of Georgetown University and is a member of its Athletic Hall of Fame.