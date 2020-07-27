Lown Institute ranks Lifespan 9th best health care system in U.S.

PROVIDENCE – In rankings released by the Lown Institute last week, Lifespan Corp. was included in the top 10 hospital systems in the country.

Lifespan, Rhode Island’s largest health care network, came in at No. nine overall on the list. Rankings, based on patient outcomes, value of care and civic responsibility, were calculated by tallying scores from each system’s hospitals.

Lifespan earned an A- for civic responsibility, a B for value of care and an A+ for patient outcomes.

Under the patient outcomes category, the health system, which includes Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Newport Hospital, scored in the 92nd percentile for clinical outcomes, in the 74th percentile for patient safety and in the 63rd percentile for patient satisfaction.

Civic responsibility was calculated by analyzing pay equity, community benefit and inclusivity. Lifespan scored in the 20th percentile, 89th percentile and 78th percentile, respectively.

The third category, value of care, measured how well health systems avoid the use of low-value services. Lifespan’s score was in the 65th percentile.

Lown Institute researchers used data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and other federal sources for the report.