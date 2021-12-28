Lt. Gov. Matos positive for COVID-19; Elorza updates employee vaccine policy

PROVIDENCE – Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos on Tuesday announced on Twitter she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I tested positive for COVID-19. I have very few symptoms [and] attribute that to being fully vaccinated [and] boosted,” she tweeted. “While in quarantine, I will be keeping in touch with my staff [and] participating in meetings virtually. I encourage all Rhode Islanders to get their booster shot.”

The R.I. Department of Health last reported new daily COVID-19 data for the state on Dec. 23, identifying 1,379 new cases, significantly more than the 919 reported one year earlier.

Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza on Tuesday responded to the rising number of cases across the state and nation by announcing an updated COVID-19 vaccine policy for city employees.

- Advertisement -

All employees must now show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 14 and show that they have completed their primary series of vaccination by Feb. 28.

Previously, city employees were able to choose between providing proof of vaccination or weekly negative PCR tests.