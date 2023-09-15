Lucky Puttz brings mini golf to Aquidneck Island

By
-
FAMILY FUN: Derek Savas, left, and Aryn Hawks are anxious to open their new miniature golf course Lucky Puttz in Middletown.  PBN PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN
FAMILY FUN: Derek Savas, left, and Aryn Hawks are anxious to open their new miniature golf course Lucky Puttz in Middletown.  PBN PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN
Business partners Aryn Hawks and Derek Savas could have opened a certain moneymaker with their purchase of a vacant lot on Valley Road in Middletown. But after years of success with other businesses, they wanted to create something for families, especially youths, whose options for recreation on Aquidneck Island have been dwindling by the year.…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display