Lucy Rose-Correia Named Children’s Friend Chief of Talent

Lucy Rose-Correia has been named Chief of Talent for Children’s Friend. Rose-Correia brings over 25 years of experience in Human Resource Management, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to the position. She comes to Children’s Friend from Neighborhood Health Plan of RI. In her new position, Rose-Correia will oversee Human Resources and the Professional Development and Quality functions. “Lucy joins Children Friend at a pivotal time for the agency as we embark on work to secure and maintain the talent necessary to achieve and continue as the innovative leader for vulnerable young children,” said David Caprio, President and Chief Executive Officer. Lucy holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Lesley University and holds both SPHR and SHRM-SCP certifications in Human Resources.

