Lyft brings hybrid rental cars to R.I., helping ride-share drivers cut fuel costs

EAST PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island residents who rent a car to be a Lyft driver through its Express Drive rental program can now do so with Hyundai Ioniq hybrid vehicles, saving gas money, according to Lyft.

“This initiative will offer more choice and savings for our drivers while also giving our riders a greener option,” said Shirley Romig, Lyft vice president, East.

The company is working to reduce emissions with an eventual fully electrified fleet of vehicles.

According to Lyft, which has a hub on Taunton Avenue in East Providence, the new hybrid-car rentals are offered in partnership with Flexdrive. The Express Drive program offers rentals for Lyft drivers with standard maintenance and insurance.

- Advertisement -

The hybrid vehicles can help drivers increase hourly net earnings by decreasing their fuel costs, says Lyft, with an average 58 miles per gallon in the hybrid vehicles yielding a potential $50 a week in gas savings depending on trips.

The new vehicles also have automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection; lane-departure warnings with lane-keep assist functions; blind-spot detection; and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.