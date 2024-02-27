Macy’s to close 150 stores over 3 years as sales slip

By
-
MACY'S WILL close 150 unproductive namesake stores over the next three years and 50 by the end of 2024, the department store operator said Tuesday after posting a fourth quarter loss and declining sales. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO / TED SHAFFREY

NEW YORK (AP) – Macy’s will close 150 stores over the next three years and 50 by the end of 2024, the department store said Tuesday after posting a fourth quarter loss and declining sales. At the same time the company signaled a pivot to luxury. It said it would open 15 of its higher

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display