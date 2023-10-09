Magaziner announces $1M in federal funds to expand Warwick Health Center service

PROVIDENCE – U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., has announced a $1 million grant for Comprehensive Community Action’s Everett C. Wilcox Health Center in Warwick.

The federal funding was requested by James Langevin, a former R.I. representative, and was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to increase patient intake and meet the Wilcox Center’s growing demands for health services.

“Rhode Islanders deserve nothing but the best care, and I am fighting in Congress in furtherance of this mission,” Magaziner said. “This federal funding will be used to construct a new building to ensure working people receive high-quality, timely and accessible patient-centered care. I want to thank former Representative James Langevin again for securing this funding for our state.”

The Wilcox Center is an open access point that offers health care for uninsured, underinsured and publicly insured Rhode Island residents. The center provided health and dental services to more than 6,000 patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. With an expanded primary care capacity, the Wilcox Center can generate more internal and external program referrals, which would benefit Rhode Islanders’ health outcomes.

“We are so grateful to both former Congressman Langevin and Congressman Magaziner for shepherding this request through the many channels of government,” said Joanne McGunagle, CEO and president of Comprehensive Community Action. “This funding will go towards the construction of a new health center for the city of Warwick. The project could not reach completion without this appropriation.”

The project will also help provide integrated health services to more Rhode Island residents within the same location, including primary care, dental care, social work, and behavioral and substance treatment.

The grant will be awarded over the next three years and then the center will remain self-sufficient through its status as a federally qualified health center.