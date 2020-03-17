Magaziner, investors secure board diversity commitment from SBA Communications

PROVIDENCE – An international company that owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure has agreed to meet certain diversity standards and disclosures for its board of directors, according to a news release from the R.I. Office of the General Treasurer.

R.I. Treasurer Seth Magaziner and Trillium Asset Management were co-filers on the shareholder proposal requiring SBA Communications Corp. to expand disclosures related to diversity initiatives, the release stated. Under the terms of the agreement, SBA will share information, including the gender, race and ethnicity of its board members and nominated candidates.

The company’s nine-member board currently includes two women.

The R.I. Treasurer’s Office will vote against “non-diverse” board nominees if the board is not at least 30% diverse in race and gender after the election, the release stated. The Treasurer’s Office and Trillium Asset Management belong to a national coalition that works to promote gender, racial and ethnic diversity on corporate boards.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at lavin@pbn.com.