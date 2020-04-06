Magaziner: Lenders shouldn’t turn away ‘orphaned’ businesses from $349B emergency program

PROVIDENCE – R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner is urging Rhode Island banks, credit uniosn and other lenders to stop turning away some small businesses from applying for a $349 billion federal emergency loan program that started last week.

Magaziner sent letters Saturday to two dozen lenders that issue U.S. Small Business Administration-backed loans, calling on them to swiftly process Paycheck Protection Program applications.

He said in his letter that he received reports Friday that numerous “orphaned” small businesses – businesses without an existing customer relationship with a lender – had been unable to find an SBA lender to process their application on Friday. He said many lenders had indicated that they were only dealing with existing customers at this point.

“This is unacceptable,” Magaziner wrote.

He also accused at least one unnamed SBA lender of using the loan program “as leverage to cross-sell other products.”

The Paycheck Protection Program, created as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act to inject cash into the economy during the coronavirus crisis, is aimed at getting loans of up to $10 million to businesses with fewer than 500 employees.

The loans will be at least partially forgivable if certain guidelines about jobs retention are met.

The program rolled out Friday amid much confusion.

Because the $349 billion program had been created a week earlier, the SBA was finalizing the rules just hours before its launch.

Some lenders balked at participating because of uncertainty over such things as the conditions for loan forgiveness and the guidance on what lenders must do to lock in a full SBA guarantee.

Other lenders pushed forward, deciding to participate in order to maintain their customer relationships and help keep business customers afloat to avoid defaults on existing loans.

Many bankers were struggling to handle the wave of applications coming in on Friday, and there were reports that the SBA’s online portal had technical difficulties.

Locally, institutions such as Citizens Bank held off participating, at least initially, while banks such as The Washington Trust Co. and Centreville Bank were processing applications.

Because of the initial slow pace of submitting applications, some banks were reporting backlogs of more than 100 applications by Friday afternoon.

“I am concerned that, during the roll out of the PPP program (Friday), many Rhode Island SBA lenders indicated that they would only process PPP applications for their pre-existing customers,” Magaziner wrote. “At least one SBA lender indicated that it would only process PPP applications for pre-existing customers with other active credit products, effectively denying small businesses that have no debt access to this vital program and using the program as leverage to cross-sell other products.”

“I urge all Rhode Island SBA lenders to swiftly review and process PPP applications for all eligible Rhode Island small businesses, regardless of whether they are pre-existing customers or hold other pre-existing products,” he said.