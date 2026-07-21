Magic: The Gathering powers Hasbro to $160.9M Q2 profit

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HASBRO INC. on Tuesday reported a second-quarter profit of $160.9 million driven by a strong performance from Magic: The Gathering.  / COURTESY HASBRO INC.

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. on Tuesday reported a second-quarter profit of $160.9 million driven by a strong performance from Magic: The Gathering, after posting an $855.8 million loss a year ago.  The toy and gaming giant said it had a profit of $1.12 per diluted share compared to a loss of $6.10 cents per diluted share the year prior.   The results beat Wall Street expectations.

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