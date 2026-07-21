Magic: The Gathering powers Hasbro to $160.9M Q2 profit

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PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. on Tuesday reported a second-quarter profit of $160.9 million driven by a strong performance from Magic: The Gathering, after posting an $855.8 million loss a year ago. The toy and gaming giant said it had a profit of $1.12 per diluted share compared to a loss of $6.10 cents per diluted share the year prior. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

PAWTUCKET –

Hasbro Inc.

on Tuesday reported a second-quarter profit of $160.9 million driven by a strong performance from Magic: The Gathering, after posting an $855.8 million loss a year ago.

The toy and gaming giant said it had a profit of $1.12 per diluted share compared to a loss of $6.10 cents per diluted share the year prior.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

Hasbro blamed its loss in the second quarter of 2025 on a $1 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge in the consumer products segment caused by the effects of tariffs.

Hasbro posted revenue of $1.14 billion for the second quarter of 2026, an increase from $980.8 million the year prior. This also beat Wall Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $1.05 billion.

Wizards of the Coast revenue rose 27% year over year to $663.8 million, driven by Magic: The Gathering, up 32% to $545.3 million on Secrets of Strixhaven and Marvel Super Heroes.

"Hasbro posted another quarter of topline growth, led by Wizards of the Coast," said Chris Cocks, Hasbro CEO. "Magic: The Gathering eclipsed $500 million in quarterly revenue for the first time in its 30-plus year history, led by the record-breaking debut of Marvel Super Heroes. With strong indications for our remaining releases and line of sight to continued growth in 2027, the Magic flywheel is firing on all cylinders.”

Consumer products revenue increased 5% year over year to $463 million despite a data breach on March 28, which delayed the release of the company’s first-quarter earnings. The full impact of the breach is still being investigated.

A class-action lawsuit filed April 16 in U.S. District Court in Providence alleges the company failed to adequately protect employee data and was not transparent about what information may have been compromised.

Entertainment segment revenue declined 20% to $12.8 million in the second quarter due to the nature and timing of deals.

"This quarter's broad-based strength across the business gives us the conviction to raise our full-year guidance," said Gina Goetter, Hasbro chief financial officer and chief operating officer. "Moving forward we are leaning into our $1B share repurchase authorization as we continue to balance investment in the business with returning cash to shareholders."

Hasbro last year announced plans to move its headquarters from

Pawtucket

to Boston’s Seaport District at 400 Summer St., housing at least 700 employees.

The company expects the transition to be completed by year-end and plans to sell its Pawtucket headquarters and adjacent building at 1027 Newport Ave.