Mahoney to lead Polaris MEP

PROVIDENCE – Kathie Mahoney has been named center director of the Polaris Manufacturing Extension Program, the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation announced on Monday.

Mahoney most recently served as the center director of MassMEP.

Polaris MEP is a nonprofit consultancy that works with manufacturing companies, supplying continuous improvement, technology acceleration and workforce services, the foundation said. The program was transferred under the foundation’s control in 2014.

Mahoney succeeds Christian Cowan in running Polaris MEP.

“Kathie Mahoney brings a wealth of knowledge to the Polaris MEP program at a critical time,” said Cowan. “Her innovative ideas and national connections will be an asset as the MEP center supports the economic recovery of Rhode Island and its manufacturing base.”

Cowan has been named chief operating officer of the foundation and 401 Tech Bridge executive director. 401 Tech Bridge is a recently launched nonprofit from the foundation that connects manufacturers, small businesses, research and development entities, trade organizations and state and defense agencies for the purpose of collaboration on new advanced material technologies and products with the goal of commercialization and economic growth in Rhode Island.

The foundation also said that Mary Johnson has been named manager of 401 Tech Bridge. Johnson was previously the growth and strategy manager for Polaris MEP.

“Christian Cowan and Mary Johnson are already expanding collaboration among the defense sector, academia and innovative businesses. This is a natural evolution of their roles as connectors and innovators,” said Michael Katz, foundation executive director. “We also expect that Christian, in the role of COO, will make it easier for companies to access URI’s extraordinary research services and facilities.”