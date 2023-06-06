Major landlord sued for violating state safety, lead hazard laws

PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against a major Rhode Island landlord for violations of state rental, lead hazard and consumer protection laws.

In the complaint filed in Providence County Superior Court, Nerhona accuses Pioneer Investments LLC. and its president, Anurag Sureka, of routinely ignoring lead hazard laws, landlord-tenant laws, housing code regulations, and regularly engaging in unfair and deceptive trade practices throughout the state.

The lawsuit also claims Pioneer’s properties have fallen into disrepair, pose significant health and safety risks, endangering renters, in particular the children who reside in these properties.

Pioneer Investments owns and manages 175 residential units in Rhode Island.

“Today’s action signals that enough is enough when it comes to the alleged misconduct of a major landlord who is placing the health and safety of Rhode Islanders at risk,” Neronha said. “In Rhode Island, nearly 500 children are lead poisoned every year. It is preventable, and the toll that these children and we as a community pay is enormous.”

As part of the complaint, Pioneer tenants affirmed in sworn affidavits the presence of significant lead hazards, persistent rodent infestations, deteriorating buildings, cracking walls and windows and intermittent loss of water and heat in numerous Pioneer properties.

At least 11 children have had detectable levels of lead, and at least five children have been lead poisoned while living in Pioneer’s properties, according to a recent R.I. Department of Health analysis.

“Safe and healthy housing is a key environmental determinant of health,” said Dr. Utpala Bandy, R.I. Department of Health interim director. “Legal actions to hold landlords accountable are part of Rhode Island’s comprehensive approach to minimizing lead exposures for children, along with lead screenings, referrals for case management, and the identification of lead hazards in homes.”

Representatives from Pioneer Investments did not immediately respond to a request for comment.