Making the team at Centreville Bank

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KEEPING UP: Jill DeShiro, executive vice president, chief financial and chief operating officer of Centreville Bank, spearheaded modernizing the company’s infrastructure and technology. PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
KEEPING UP: Jill DeShiro, executive vice president, chief financial and chief operating officer of Centreville Bank, spearheaded modernizing the company’s infrastructure and technology. PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

PBN 2026 C-Suite Awards LARGE PRIVATE COMPANY (More than 150 employees): Jill DeShiro Centreville Bank executive vice president, chief financial and chief operating officer Jill DeShiro, Centreville Bank’s executive vice president, chief financial and chief operating officer, has spent her time as a leader surrounding herself with a wide array of skill sets, opinions and

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