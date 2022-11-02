Malcolm Mitchell, Cox launch Innovation Lab at Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern R.I.

WOONSOCKET – Former New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell and Cox Communications are teaming up to launch a technology-focused Innovation Lab at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island.

As part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Club Tech program, the lab will provide staff with science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, programming and training to help students who may not have regular access to a computer or internet at home to master computer literacy and gain a better grasp on technology.

The lab, which received funding from a $20,000 James M. Cox Foundation grant, had its grand opening on Oct. 26.

The donation also includes coding software, printers, music and media production tools, furniture and Wi-Fi service.

Ross Nelson, Cox Communications vice president and Northeast region manager, in a statement said a reliable internet connection is “more important now than ever before.”

“We’re committed to ensuring our children are connected at school, at home and right here at the Boys & Girls Club, where so many children spend their afternoons,” Nelson said. “We look forward to the incredible achievements we’re going to see from the Club kids in Woonsocket in the coming years.”

The James M. Cox Foundation contributed a total of $150,000 in grant funding to establish five Cox Innovation Labs across the U.S.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.