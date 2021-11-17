Malin wins Tech Collective Lifetime Achievement Award

PROVIDENCE – Kathleen Malin, chief technology officer and vice president of operations at the Rhode Island Foundation, was recently named the recipient of the Tech Collective 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition to Malin, Tech Collective announced the winners of its Tech10 and Next Tech Generation awards. All winners will receive their awards during a Dec. 1 ceremony at District Hall in Providence.

The Tech10 award winners are as follows: Kim Hayes of Amwins; Tyler Falcone of AIPSO; Henry Hodge of HCH Industries; Jon Domen of OSHEAN Inc.; Chris Wilczewski of Functional 3D; Brian Morley of Emerge Works; James Tavares of KVH Industries Inc.; Donna Childs of Prisere; Lori Giuttari and Scott Indemaur of Visual Thrive; and Thorne Sparkman of the Slater Technology Fund.

Next Tech Generation award winners are as follows: Wilkin Sanchez and Victor Espiritu of the Rhode Island Group for Hispanic Technology; Liam Theis of AAA Northeast; Jared Teixeira of Bryant University; Tony Sutton of The Washington Trust Co.; Kevin Rosa of Current Lab; and college students Maggie Coen and Eleni Cooper.

Attendees of the award event, which will include networking, can register here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.