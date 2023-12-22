MALL MANEUVERS Developers attempt different strategies to rekindle or recycle retail centers

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

No matter what anyone says, Matthew DuPlessie sees a future in indoor shopping malls. At least for his company. To DuPlessie, malls offer large, open spaces that have been abandoned by many traditional department store anchors, plenty of parking and, in many cases, foot traffic that remains fairly strong. A perfect place for DuPlessie’s Level99,…