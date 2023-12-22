MALL MANEUVERS Developers attempt different strategies to rekindle or recycle retail centers

By
-
ENTERTAINMENT HUB: Santa Claus waits for children at the Warwick Mall, which boasts a 95% occupancy rate and is striving to integrate more entertainment-focused tenants, according to Domenic Schiavone, mall general ­manager.  PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
ENTERTAINMENT HUB: Santa Claus waits for children at the Warwick Mall, which boasts a 95% occupancy rate and is striving to integrate more entertainment-focused tenants, according to Domenic Schiavone, mall general ­manager.  PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
No matter what anyone says, Matthew DuPlessie sees a future in indoor shopping malls. At least for his company. To DuPlessie, malls offer large, open spaces that have been abandoned by many traditional department store anchors, plenty of parking and, in many cases, foot traffic that remains fairly strong. A perfect place for DuPlessie’s Level99,…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display