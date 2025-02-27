Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Man dies after being hit by MBTA train in Providence

PROVIDENCE

– An MBTA commuter rail train struck and killed a man along the Providence Line Thursday, halting service from Boston’s South Station, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported

The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority said the commuter rail train left South Station at 6:30 a.m., WPRI reported. Police were called to the area of Westminster and Valley streets around 7:30 a.m.

The R.I. Public Transit Authority provided outbound service for passengers who were on the commuter train involved in the accident.

Passengers told WJAR-TV NBC 10 a person had been struck and killed on the tracks.

A medical examiner is on the scene and MBTA Transit Police are investigating.

The Providence Line runs from Wickford Junction to Providence.