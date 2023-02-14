Manton Avenue Project nets $10K tech grant from Cox

PROVIDENCE – The Manton Avenue Project, a nonprofit that seeks to empower youths through theater, will receive a $10,000 technology upgrade courtesy of Cox Communications.

The Olneyville organization was one of three nonprofits to receive a Tech Boost grant in Cox’s Northeast region.

“The Manton Avenue Project has been a pillar of innovation for Providence youth for decades, and we can’t wait to see the transformational change it will inspire as a result of this Tech Boost grant,” said Ross Nelson, New England market vice president for Cox Communications.

The nonprofit says it has produced more than 700 plays written by under-resourced young people since its founding in 2004.

The grant will fund Google Chromebooks for use in scriptwriting, production design, dramaturgy and assistance with academic homework, as well as iMac desktop computers to support its clubhouse and daily operations.

Cox awards the grants to nonprofits that “reinforce intellectual prosperity and are committed to improving humanity,” according to the company’s guidelines.

Awardees must also contribute to one of four efforts: environment and conservation; health; early childhood education; or empowering families and individuals for success.

Last year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick received the same grant from Cox.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.