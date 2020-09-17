Manufacturers, nonprofits, tech companies among honored in PBN’s 2020 Fastest Growing program

PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS honored 33 companies Wednesday for their revenue growth and innovation in the 2020 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Awards program.
PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS honored 33 companies Wednesday for their revenue growth and innovation in the 2020 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Awards program.

PROVIDENCE – Thirty-three companies were honored Wednesday by Providence Business News for their revenue growth and company innovation in the publication’s 2020 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Awards program.

This year’s event, held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, recognized companies based on the best percentage revenue growth from 2017 through 2019. The top five companies in each of the four revenue categories – $250,000 to $5 Million, $5 Million to $25 Million, $25 Million to $75 Million, and $75 Million and Above – were announced during the ceremony.

Additionally, 13 companies and organizations were honored for their innovative products and initiatives to potentially help their industries down the line.

Each company will be profiled in a special section to be published as part of the Sept. 18-24 print edition of PBN.

The 2020 Fastest Growing Companies, listed in order of revenue growth percentage in groups based on 2019 revenue, are:

$250,000 to $5 million

  • CCS Presentation Systems New England
  • Feast & Fettle Inc.
  • Luminous Creative Agency
  • Premama Inc.
  • Integrated Media Group

$5 million to $25 million

  • Creative Conners Inc.
  • Acertitude LLC
  • Available Staffing Network
  • Vertikal6
  • EpiVax Inc.

$25 million to $75 million

  • Pariseault Builders Inc.
  • Aqueduct Technologies
  • Altus Dental Insurance
  • PACE Organization of Rhode Island
  • Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.

$75 million and above

  • Shawmut Design and Construction
  • Arden Building Cos.
  • Navigant Credit Union
  • BayCoast Bank
  • BankNewport

The 2020 Innovation winners, listed alphabetically by category, are:

  • Architecture, Construction & Engineering: Shawmut Design and Construction
  • Biotechnology & Life Sciences (Small Company): Phoenix NeuroStim Therapeutics
  • Biotechnology & Life Sciences (Large Company): Amgen Inc.
  • Education/Training: We Make RI
  • Energy & The Environment: E2SOL LLC
  • Financial: Providence Revolving Fund
  • Health & Wellness: SafeCirc
  • Innovative Collaboration: Textron Inc.
  • IT Services: Envision Technology Advisors LLC
  • Manufacturing: AVTECH Software Inc.
  • Nonprofits: The Capital Good Fund
  • Professional Services: Beeline Loans Inc.
  • Technology: Cloud Agronomics

CBIZ & MHM was the presenting sponsor for the 2020 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies program. Cox Business, Gallo|Thomas Insurance, Insperity and Partridge, Snow & Hahn LLP were the partner sponsors.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

