Manufacturers, nonprofits, tech companies among honored in PBN’s 2020 Fastest Growing program

PROVIDENCE – Thirty-three companies were honored Wednesday by Providence Business News for their revenue growth and company innovation in the publication’s 2020 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Awards program.

This year’s event, held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, recognized companies based on the best percentage revenue growth from 2017 through 2019. The top five companies in each of the four revenue categories – $250,000 to $5 Million, $5 Million to $25 Million, $25 Million to $75 Million, and $75 Million and Above – were announced during the ceremony.

Additionally, 13 companies and organizations were honored for their innovative products and initiatives to potentially help their industries down the line.

- Advertisement -

Each company will be profiled in a special section to be published as part of the Sept. 18-24 print edition of PBN.

The 2020 Fastest Growing Companies, listed in order of revenue growth percentage in groups based on 2019 revenue, are:

$250,000 to $5 million

CCS Presentation Systems New England

Feast & Fettle Inc.

Luminous Creative Agency

Premama Inc.

Integrated Media Group

$5 million to $25 million

Creative Conners Inc.

Acertitude LLC

Available Staffing Network

Vertikal6

EpiVax Inc.

$25 million to $75 million

Pariseault Builders Inc.

Aqueduct Technologies

Altus Dental Insurance

PACE Organization of Rhode Island

Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.

$75 million and above

Shawmut Design and Construction

Arden Building Cos.

Navigant Credit Union

BayCoast Bank

BankNewport

The 2020 Innovation winners, listed alphabetically by category, are:

Architecture, Construction & Engineering: Shawmut Design and Construction

Shawmut Design and Construction Biotechnology & Life Sciences (Small Company): Phoenix NeuroStim Therapeutics

Phoenix NeuroStim Therapeutics Biotechnology & Life Sciences (Large Company): Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. Education/Training: We Make RI

We Make RI Energy & The Environment: E2SOL LLC

E2SOL LLC Financial: Providence Revolving Fund

Providence Revolving Fund Health & Wellness: SafeCirc

SafeCirc Innovative Collaboration: Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. IT Services: Envision Technology Advisors LLC

Envision Technology Advisors LLC Manufacturing: AVTECH Software Inc.

AVTECH Software Inc. Nonprofits: The Capital Good Fund

The Capital Good Fund Professional Services: Beeline Loans Inc.

Beeline Loans Inc. Technology: Cloud Agronomics

CBIZ & MHM was the presenting sponsor for the 2020 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies program. Cox Business, Gallo|Thomas Insurance, Insperity and Partridge, Snow & Hahn LLP were the partner sponsors.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.