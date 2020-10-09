Many have found ways to give in pandemic crisis

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Despite facing a global health crisis and economic recession, more than half of all U.S. households – 56% – expressed some form of generosity during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, my colleagues at the Women’s Philanthropy Institute and I found. We also found that 48% of U.S. households had engaged in forms of…