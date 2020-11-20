Many new restaurateurs forge ahead amid the crisis

HASN’T BEEN EASY: Terry Coburn, left, and Brian Buonaiuto, co-owners of Coffee and Crumbs in Cranston, opened their shop just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
The changing restrictions for restaurants in recent months have been severe. Curbside pick-up only. Outdoor dining only. Capacity limits. And now the latest: curfews that set closing times for bars and restaurants four hours earlier than usual. The COVID-19 outbreak has put a bind on those in the hospitality sector across the country. But despite…

