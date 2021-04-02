Many nursing schools see spike in applications

SIGNING UP: Kayla Amado, an occupational therapist, is one of the growing number of people applying to the Community College of Rhode Island nursing program. She is in the CCRI lab at the Warwick campus. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Kayla Amado has seen the ­horrors of the coronavirus up close as a front-line worker. Amado worked in a Providence-based rehabilitation facility when COVID-19 cases were skyrocketing a year ago, claiming the lives of many patients. It was a challenging time, she said, leading to worries that she’d bring the virus home to her husband…

