Many nursing schools see spike in applications

Kayla Amado has seen the ­horrors of the coronavirus up close as a front-line worker. Amado worked in a Providence-based rehabilitation facility when COVID-19 cases were skyrocketing a year ago, claiming the lives of many patients. It was a challenging time, she said, leading to worries that she’d bring the virus home to her husband…