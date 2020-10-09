Many offices are sparsely filled, and it’s having negative effects

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

When Michael Giuttari returned in late June to his office at MG Commercial Real Estate Services Inc. in the Jewelry District of Providence, he found a changed landscape. His go-to spot for work lunches, The District, wasn’t open for lunch anymore. The popular eatery used to be so packed, diners needed reservations. Now it’s only…