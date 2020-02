Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

When you think about Rhode Island architecture, the shingle-style homes overlooking the ocean and the colonials that define streets in Providence, Newport and other historical cities may spring to mind. Modern or contemporary homes? Not so much. Those styles of homes are less common, but that fact means their listings often generate more interest, in…