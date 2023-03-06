Many testify in favor of new bill to allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control

PROVIDENCE – Many Rhode Island pharmacists and medical professionals are expressing their support for a new bill that would allow pharmacists to prescribe and dispense birth control.

Rep. Camille F.J. Vella-Wilkinson, D-Warwick, introduced bill H5282 in February. The legislation would allow pharmacists who have completed a training program approved by the state Board of Pharmacy to prescribe and dispense hormonal contraceptives. The legislation would also require the pharmacists to provide a self-screening risk assessment tool for the patient to use prior to the prescription.

“Taking time off work, finding transportation to a clinic and paying for a doctor’s visit is a lot of work to get birth control – provided you can get access to a primary care physician in the first place,” Vella-Wilkinson said. “Pharmacist-prescribed birth control would improve the quality of life for so many women, which is an important goal of our evolving health care system.”

The House Committee on Health and Human Services heard testimony on the bill last week, hearing from members of the Rhode Island Pharmacy Association, medical professionals and women’s rights activists. Primary care physicians, Brown University medical students, the League of Women Voters and the Rhode Island Coalition for Reproductive Freedom are among those who testified in favor of the legislation.

- Advertisement -

“As the most accessible health care providers, pharmacists are uniquely positioned to improve access to contraceptive care and eliminate barriers many women face in accessing contraception,” said Audrey Whalen from the Rhode Island Pharmacists Association.

Dr. Beth Cronin, Rhode Island section chair for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said the bill “will allow for improved access to contraceptive care for all who need it by eliminating the need for separate office visits to obtain a variety of contraceptive options.”

About 20 states already have existing laws allowing pharmacists to prescribe birth control and several others have legislation in the works.

“Access to primary care is a crisis both in Rhode Island and nationally; even my physician colleagues have difficulty finding primary care physicians for themselves and their families,” said Dr. Andrea Arena, a Rhode Island resident and family physician testifying in favor of the bill. “Patients routinely wait months if they are able to secure an appointment.”

Similar legislation has been introduced in the Senate by Sen. Meghan E. Kallman, D-Pawtucket.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.