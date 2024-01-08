Marasco & Nesselbush, LLP Appoints Four New Law Partners

Providence, RI – Marasco & Nesselbush, LLP, a law firm providing legal representation for those suffering from catastrophic injuries, medical negligence, and disability, has named four new partners for the first time since the firm was founded by Joseph P. Marasco, and Donna M. Nesselbush in 1999.

“Donna and I are excited to welcome four long-time associates to our partnership. This move recognizes our colleagues for their outstanding legal skills and for their valued contributions to our firm’s success and growth over the years, “ said Joseph Marasco.

“Joe and I are proud to call each of these individuals “partners”. We established our law firm back in 1999 in order to help the injured and disabled. These four outstanding lawyers perfectly embody our firm’s mission,” said Donna Nesselbush. “This new team of partners ensures the ongoing and continued success of the firm for many years to come.”

The newly named partners include Timothy P. Lynch of North Kingstown, Jane R. Duket of Providence, Mark H. Grimm of Warwick and Anthony S. Buglio of Coventry.

Lynch, a graduate of Northeastern University and the New England School of Law, has practiced at Marasco & Nesselbush exclusively since graduating from law school. “Tim’s kindness, empathy, and intellect are unparalleled,” said Marasco. “Tim exhibits wisdom beyond his years and an unwavering dedication and loyalty to his clients.”

Duket, a graduate of Boston College and Roger Williams University School of Law, has similarly dedicated her entire legal career to serving Marasco & Nesselbush clients. “Jane’s indomitable spirit makes her a tireless fighter for her clients and an extraordinary colleague,” said Nesselbush. “Jane is a highly skilled attorney whose compassion and dedication to her clients is unwavering.”

Grimm, a graduate of Brown University and Boston College’s School of Law, has served as the Senior Trial Counsel at Marasco & Nesselbush since 2007. “Mark is a highly skilled litigator who is widely respected for his unwavering dedication to his clients,” said Marasco. “In many of our firm’s most complicated medical malpractice cases, Mark’s deep knowledge of the proper medical standards of care has been instrumental in our ability to obtain justice for our clients.”

Buglio, a 1980 graduate of Providence College and 1983 graduate of the Pepperdine University School of Law, joined the firm in 2012 as an associate attorney. “Anthony is a true professional whose work ethic is unparalleled,” said Nesselbush. “His legal expertise has contributed to the successful resolution of more than 1,000 personal injury cases for the firm over the past 11 years.”

“As we embark on our 25th year, we are grateful to our clients whose loyalty has helped propel our growth, and we are immensely proud to welcome these four outstanding attorneys as our partners,” said Marasco and Nesselbush.

